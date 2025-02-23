Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$122.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.86.

TSE:CP opened at C$110.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$101.76 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total transaction of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,099. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

