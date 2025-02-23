Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Critical Analysis

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Novavax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $176.23 million 1.27 -$257.83 million ($0.75) -1.43 Novavax $847.25 million 1.51 -$545.06 million ($2.26) -3.54

Sangamo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Novavax 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 382.87%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 123.20%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -257.87% -264.16% -107.24% Novavax -32.18% N/A -17.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Novavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

