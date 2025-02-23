Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

