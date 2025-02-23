Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.38. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 507,887 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.