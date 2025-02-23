Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

