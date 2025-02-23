Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ROCK

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.