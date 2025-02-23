Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 132016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Report on Select Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 342,890.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 313,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 460.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 199,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.