SES AI (SES) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI Stock Down 5.7 %

SES AI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insider Activity at SES AI

In related news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 194,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $227,517.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,781,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,669.73. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 44,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $51,539.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,998.60. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,471 shares of company stock valued at $610,541 over the last 90 days. 15.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.