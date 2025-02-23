SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head to Head Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and Carbon Streaming”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $17.56 million 1.17 -$17.28 million $0.17 2.17 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 14.77 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.21

SHF has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SHF has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.39, suggesting that its stock price is 6,439% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SHF and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF 36.34% 10.24% 5.66% Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61%

Summary

SHF beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

