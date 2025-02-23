Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.55. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 2,208,427 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 233,217 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 699,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

