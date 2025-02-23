Sidoti Csr Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TBI

TrueBlue Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $6.37 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 33.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 96,072 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 85.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 220,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 101,589 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,082,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239,740 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 34.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.