Sidoti Csr Has Positive Forecast for GLDD Q1 Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.42 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

