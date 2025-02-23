Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.2% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. DDFG Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 27,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.85.

AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.47 and its 200 day moving average is $232.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

