Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $295.56 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $48.65 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKWD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $296,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,599.28. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $79,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,197.26. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866 in the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

