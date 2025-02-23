Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

