SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 5,440 shares.The stock last traded at $128.97 and had previously closed at $129.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $588.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

