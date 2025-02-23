Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,113,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,577.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,946,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.