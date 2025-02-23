Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $169.80, but opened at $161.34. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $142.76, with a volume of 1,781,761 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3,347.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,954 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

