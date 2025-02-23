S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran purchased 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. This trade represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

