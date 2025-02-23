Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 59.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 370.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of STGW stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

