State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 168,177 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,177 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 8,333,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 319,661 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 956,992 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 80,161 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 597,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $3.69 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

