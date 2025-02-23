State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,380 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $137.80.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. The trade was a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.