State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,399 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 35.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 48.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.0 %

CRUS opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

