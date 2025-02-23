State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 32,720 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,076,000 after buying an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

