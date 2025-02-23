State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,155 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 38.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 65.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

