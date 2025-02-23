State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,825 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 424,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 241,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 984,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,591,000 after buying an additional 233,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 126,899 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 345,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,662,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

