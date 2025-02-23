State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,635,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,570 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $42,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,162,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,356 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 561,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.