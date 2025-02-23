State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

