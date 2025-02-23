State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,279 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,429,000 after acquiring an additional 616,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,685,000 after acquiring an additional 183,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Parsons by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 680,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,759,000 after acquiring an additional 77,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after acquiring an additional 63,657 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Shares of PSN opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $57.86 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

