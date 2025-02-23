State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 140 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Integer by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Integer by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Integer by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

