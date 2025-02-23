State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 7,472 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Hillenbrand by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE HI opened at $30.92 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

