State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 766 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $2,357,975.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,276.92. This trade represents a 49.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,812 shares of company stock worth $13,735,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

PFSI stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.03 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

