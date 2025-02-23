State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 826.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL opened at $52.00 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $67,693.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,545.12. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $1,206,072. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

