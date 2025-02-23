State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.40% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 164.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $504.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.75.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

