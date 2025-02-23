State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 53.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.16%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alexander & Baldwin

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.