State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.16% of Cannae worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 10.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 320,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 9.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cannae

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.