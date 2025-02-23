State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $49,706.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,857.60. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.74 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

