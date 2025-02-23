State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.84.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

