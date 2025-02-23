State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2,193.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 552,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. This trade represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,768 shares of company stock worth $98,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

