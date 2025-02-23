State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $428,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Inari Medical by 342.9% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,397,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 32.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $3,339,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,559,028.78. The trade was a 11.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $165,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,289,449.90. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,000 shares of company stock worth $15,599,470. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

