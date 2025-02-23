State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

