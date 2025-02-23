State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.11 Million Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Sotera Health worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sotera Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.52 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHC
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.