State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.13 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in YETI by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in YETI by 209.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $36.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.