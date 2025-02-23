State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

