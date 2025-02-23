State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.