State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.10 Million in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $406,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QXO by 64,992.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,269 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $32,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $24,130,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $16,245,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO Price Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

