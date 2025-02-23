State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $12,140,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,021.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $17,756,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,735. The trade was a 47.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock worth $933,874,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.