State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FHI opened at $37.72 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

