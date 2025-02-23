State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,385,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,972,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Down 3.1 %

NPO stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.68 and a 1-year high of $214.58.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.