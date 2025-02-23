State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

